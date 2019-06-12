Cishek (knee) said after Wednesday's win over the Rockies he should be good to go in a day or two, jJesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Cishek suffered the right knee bruise prior to the game when he was hit by an errant throw on the inside of his knee while playing catch. The 32-year-old was carted off the field after sustaining the injury, but it doesn't appear as though he'll require a trip to the injured list.