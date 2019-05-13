Cubs' Steve Cishek: Earns second save
Cishek needed only six pitches to complete a clean ninth inning and pick up the save in a 4-1 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.
Four days after blowing his first save opportunity following a hamstring injury to closer Pedro Strop, Cishek earned his second save of the season by making short work of the Brewers, tossing five of his six pitches for strikes. Strop figures to return soon, at which point Cishek will move back to his usual setup role.
