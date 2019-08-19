Cishek (hip) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Giants, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs haven't made the move official yet, but they did open up a roster spot by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Monday night. Cishek has been sidelined since Aug. 10 due to left hip inflammation, though he's since fired two bullpens without issue and should be back in Chicago's bullpen in time for Tuesday's clash.