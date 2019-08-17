Cubs' Steve Cishek: Feels good after bullpen
Cishek (hip) said he felt pain free and ready to return to action following a Saturday bullpen session, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cishek also completed a bullpen session Thursday with no issues, so he's inching closer to a return, though the veteran reliever acknowledged nothing is set in stone at this point. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list Tuesday and should give a struggling Chicago bullpen a boost. On the season, Cishek has a 3.58 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 46 strikeouts across 50.1 innings of work.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...