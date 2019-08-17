Cishek (hip) said he felt pain free and ready to return to action following a Saturday bullpen session, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cishek also completed a bullpen session Thursday with no issues, so he's inching closer to a return, though the veteran reliever acknowledged nothing is set in stone at this point. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list Tuesday and should give a struggling Chicago bullpen a boost. On the season, Cishek has a 3.58 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 46 strikeouts across 50.1 innings of work.