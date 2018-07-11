Cubs' Steve Cishek: Grabs third save
Cishek earned the save Tuesday, firing a scoreless inning against the Giants.
Despite not going Monday, manager Joe Maddon indicated regular closer Brandon Morrow was unavailable for a planned second straight day off in this one after pitching in consecutive games over the weekend. In his stead, Cishek has been a reliable option all season long, with a 1.96 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 45 strikeouts in 41.1 innings and now three saves.
