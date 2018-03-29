Cishek was the winning pitcher on Opening Day against the Marlins, giving up a hit and a walk over 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Cishek made his Cubs debut earlier than anticipated, as he came on for an ineffective Jon Lester in the fourth inning. He got the final two outs in that frame, then worked through the fifth. Cishek has ample closing experience and could get some save opportunities when Brandon Morrow needs a day off, but manager Joe Maddon showed on Thursday that he's willing to use the veteran early in games, too.