Cishek (0-1) allowed three walks and three earned runs without recording an out and was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Braves.

Cishek was summoned to begin the bottom of the eighth inning and the Cubs up 4-2, and the veteran struggled mightily against the heart of Atlanta's order. After walking Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna and Nick Markakis, Cishek got the hook, and all three runners would come around to score as the Braves pulled ahead. The righty's ERA now sits at a nightmarish 16.20, though after pitching well for the Cubs in 2018, he should stay in a high-leverage role despite the hiccup.