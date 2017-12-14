Cubs' Steve Cishek: Inks multi-year deal with Cubs
Cishek has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cubs, pending a physical, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cishek started his age-31 season with the Mariners, but was shipped to Tampa Bay in a July trade. Since landing on the Rays, the reliever was marvelous, sporting a 1.09 ERA across 24.2 innings. His strikeout rate also climbed a bit up to 9.5 K/9, which is right in line with his career average. As long as the physical checks out, Cishek will compete with Brandon Morrow and Carl Edwards for a late-inning, higher-leverage role.
