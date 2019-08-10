Cishek was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to left hip inflammation, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cishek surrendered a run on two hits while striking out one over one inning Friday night against the Reds, though he didn't appear to be in any kind of discomfort. With both Craig Kimbrel (knee) and Cishek now on the shelf, look for Pedro Strop to take over the closer's role until Chicago's bullpen returns to health.