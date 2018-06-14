CIshek and fellow picher Brian Duensing both appeared in left field in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers, though neither player had a fielding chance, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cishek started the eighth inning on the mound, but after allowing a leadoff single to Orlando Arcia, Cubs manager Joe Maddon got creative. He brought in the lefty Duensing to face the left-hand hitting Eric Thames but shifted Cishek to left field rather than the bench. After Duensing struck out Thames, Cishek swapped the two pitchers, allowing Cishek to pitch to the right-handed Lorenzo Cain. Duensing ended up finishing the inning by retiring the left-handed Christian Yelich. "I have a whole new perspective when playing the outfield," said Cishek, who made his MLB debut there. It's unclear if Maddon will employ this strategy much going forward, though he's certainly known for thinking outside of the box.