Cubs' Steve Cishek: Makes appearance in left field Wednesday
CIshek and fellow picher Brian Duensing both appeared in left field in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers, though neither player had a fielding chance, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cishek started the eighth inning on the mound, but after allowing a leadoff single to Orlando Arcia, Cubs manager Joe Maddon got creative. He brought in the lefty Duensing to face the left-hand hitting Eric Thames but shifted Cishek to left field rather than the bench. After Duensing struck out Thames, Cishek swapped the two pitchers, allowing Cishek to pitch to the right-handed Lorenzo Cain. Duensing ended up finishing the inning by retiring the left-handed Christian Yelich. "I have a whole new perspective when playing the outfield," said Cishek, who made his MLB debut there. It's unclear if Maddon will employ this strategy much going forward, though he's certainly known for thinking outside of the box.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.