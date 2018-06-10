Cubs' Steve Cishek: Nabs save Saturday
Cishek recorded the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Pirates by tossing a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout.
For the second straight day, the Cubs bypassed regular closer Brandon Morrow in a save situation. On Friday, Pedro Strop shut the door on Pittsburgh, and on Saturday Cishek was successful in his save opportunity. An injury hasn't been reported with Morrow, so this looks like simply an extra day of rest. That means Cishek will likely shift back into a middle relief role Sunday. He's been effective for the Cubs whenever he's been out there, as the veteran righty now has a 1.88 ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...