Cishek recorded the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Pirates by tossing a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout.

For the second straight day, the Cubs bypassed regular closer Brandon Morrow in a save situation. On Friday, Pedro Strop shut the door on Pittsburgh, and on Saturday Cishek was successful in his save opportunity. An injury hasn't been reported with Morrow, so this looks like simply an extra day of rest. That means Cishek will likely shift back into a middle relief role Sunday. He's been effective for the Cubs whenever he's been out there, as the veteran righty now has a 1.88 ERA.