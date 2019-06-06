Cubs' Steve Cishek: Nails down save
Cishek allowed a run on two hits in an inning of work but was able to secure the save in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies. He struck out two.
Cishek allowed a double and a single to start the ninth inning, but he retired the next three hitters, getting the final two via strikeout. The 32-year-old reliever now has six saves this year, but with Pedro Strop (hamstring) back from the injured list and Craig Kimbrel now joining the bullpen, Cishek will likely slot into a setup role moving forward.
