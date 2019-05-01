Cubs' Steve Cishek: Notches first save
Cishek tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and struck out two en route to recording his first save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Mariners. He gave up one hit and one walk in the 22-pitch appearance.
Pedro Strop has been operating as the Cubs' primary closer this season, but he may have just been picking up some rest after working two innings Sunday. Cishek was summoned for the save situation in Strop's stead and closed the door, inducing a double play and then stranding the tying run at third with an inning-ending strikeout. With many members of the Chicago bullpen off to poor starts this season and Brandon Morrow (elbow) not expected to return from the injured list until July at the earliest, Cishek looks like the top alternative for saves in the event Strop misses time or loses job security.
