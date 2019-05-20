Cishek covered 2.1 innings en route to recording his fourth save of the season in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Nationals. He ceded one hit and struck out two.

Making his first appearance in five days, the well-rested Cishek was deployed as more of a fireman than a traditional closer and didn't wilt from the enhanced workload. He retired seven of the eight hitters he faced in an efficient 27 pitches, lowering his ERA to 2.45 in the process. With neither Pedro Strop (hamstring) nor Brandon Morrow (elbow) especially close to returning from the injured list, Cishek should have plenty more save chances coming his way over the next few weeks.