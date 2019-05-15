Cishek retired the final two hitters of Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds to earn the save.

The Cubs let starter Kyle Hendricks begin the ninth inning, but he got a quick hook after a leadoff walk. The team then went to lefty Kyle Ryan to get Joey Votto before turning things over to Cishek for the final two outs. The veteran reliever blew a save opportunity last week, but he's been successful in his other three chances, and he now has a strong 2.75 ERA. Cishek figures to keep getting save opportunities while Pedro Strop (hamstring) is out.