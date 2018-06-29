Cishek (2-0) recorded the win Thursday against the Dodgers by tossing 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. He gave up a walk and struck out one.

Cubs starter Jose Quintana was shaky through five innings, and he actually came out with Chicago down 3-1, as Clayton Kershaw held the Cubs in check. However, Chicago got to the Los Angeles bullpen, which set Cishek up for the win with his strong relief work. The veteran righty has been good all season out of the Cubs' bullpen, as he now has a sparkling 1.75 ERA to go along with the two wins and two saves.