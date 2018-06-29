Cubs' Steve Cishek: Picks up win Thursday
Cishek (2-0) recorded the win Thursday against the Dodgers by tossing 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. He gave up a walk and struck out one.
Cubs starter Jose Quintana was shaky through five innings, and he actually came out with Chicago down 3-1, as Clayton Kershaw held the Cubs in check. However, Chicago got to the Los Angeles bullpen, which set Cishek up for the win with his strong relief work. The veteran righty has been good all season out of the Cubs' bullpen, as he now has a sparkling 1.75 ERA to go along with the two wins and two saves.
More News
-
Cubs' Steve Cishek: Could be in the mix for short-term saves•
-
Cubs' Steve Cishek: Makes appearance in left field Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Steve Cishek: Nabs save Saturday•
-
Cubs' Steve Cishek: Records fifth hold Friday•
-
Cubs' Steve Cishek: Pitches well Sunday•
-
Cubs' Steve Cishek: Records first save Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...