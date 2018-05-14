Cubs' Steve Cishek: Pitches well Sunday
Cishek tossed 1.2 perfect innings in Sunday's loss to the White Sox with three strikeouts.
Cishek needed 20 pitches to retire five hitters, and the smooth outing brought his season ERA down to a tidy 1.96. Brandon Morrow is doing fine as the Cubs' new closer, but Cishek would likely be the go-to option if Morrow needed rest or suffered an injury.
