Cubs' Steve Cishek: Records fifth hold Friday
Cishek recorded his fifth hold of the season in Friday's win over the Mets, retiring a single batter via strikeout.
The veteran reliever has been a great addition for the Cubs, as he now has a 1.75 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25.2 innings of work. Brandon Morrow has been stellar in the closer's role, but if he ever gets hurt or just needs a day off, Cishek would likely be next in line for saves at this point given his strong performance and experience closing out games for Miami and Seattle.
