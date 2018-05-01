Cishek notched his first save of the season in Monday's win over the Rockies by recording the final two outs of the game. He walked one and struck out one.

Regular closer Brandon Morrow had appeared three times over the past four days, so manager Joe Maddon mixed things up in the ninth inning on Monday. Lefty Brian Duensing recorded the first out of the inning before Cishek shut the door. The veteran righty now has a solid 2.70 ERA, and it looks like he'll be first in line for saves whenever Morrow needs a day off.