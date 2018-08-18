Cishek recorded one out via strikeout and picked up his 19th hold of the season in Friday's 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Cishek started the ninth inning with Pedro Strop and Carl Edwards unavailable, and it looked like he'd be in line for his fourth save of the season. However, Cishek was shaky to begin the frame, giving up a single and then uncorking a wild pitch. He struck out Starling Marte with a runner on second, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon decided to turn to Jesse Chavez to end the game, leaving Cishek to pick up the hold. The veteran reliever has been solid all season, as he now has a 1.78 ERA and 62 strikeouts across 55.2 innings, and he could still see a few more save chances with regular closer Brandon Morrow (biceps) on the DL, though Strop looks like the primary option.