Cubs' Steve Cishek: Records one-out save
Cishek retired the only batter he faced to pick up his fourth save of the season Saturday against the Reds.
Manager Joe Maddon played matchups in the ninth inning, with Jesse Chavez and Randy Rosario picking up the first two outs before Cishek was called upon to face Eugenio Suarez. The sidewinder needed just one pitch to get Suarez to groundout to end the game. He now owns a shiny 2.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 75:25 K:BB across 66 innings this season and looks to be one of the top candidates to step into the ninth inning for the time being with Pedro Strop (hamstring) and Brandon Morrow (biceps) both sidelined.
