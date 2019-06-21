Cubs' Steve Cishek: Records seventh save of season
Cishek recorded two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning of work to earn his seventh save of the season Thursday against the Mets.
After a home run and a walk brought the tying run to the on-deck circle in the ninth inning, it was Cishek who got the call to close out the game. He did so with relative ease, throwing eight of 12 pitches for strikes as he retired all three hitters he faced. Cishek could get a couple more save opportunities in the short-term and even after Craig Kimbrel joins the team, but his run in the closer's role is coming to its end.
