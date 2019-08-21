Cubs' Steve Cishek: Returns from injured list
Cishek (hip) was activated off the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Giants, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Cishek was placed on the injured list Aug. 10 with left hip inflammation, but he completed a pain-free bullpen session over the weekend and was able to return after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. The 33-year-old gave up seven runs over his last four innings prior to landing on the IL, so he'll look to regain his first-half form -- 2.75 ERA and 1.02 WHIP -- after the brief injury hiatus.
