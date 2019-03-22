Cishek (illness) is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's game against the Rockies, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cishek was originally expected to return to the mound Friday, but instead will follow Jon Lester against Colorado. Cishek has been out the last few days due to an illness but his status for Opening Day shouldn't be impacted, which could be significant with fill-in closer Pedro Strop (hamstring) not guaranteed to be ready.