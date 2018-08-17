Cishek pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Pirates to record his 18th hold of the season.

Cishek allowed a harmless two-out single but was able to retire the side on just 13 pitches. While Pedro Strop has been the fill-in closer with Brandon Morrow (biceps) on the DL, Cishek has been very effective for the Cubs all season, as he now has a stellar 1.79 ERA to go along with the 18 holds.