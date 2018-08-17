Cubs' Steve Cishek: Snags a hold with scoreless inning
Cishek pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Pirates to record his 18th hold of the season.
Cishek allowed a harmless two-out single but was able to retire the side on just 13 pitches. While Pedro Strop has been the fill-in closer with Brandon Morrow (biceps) on the DL, Cishek has been very effective for the Cubs all season, as he now has a stellar 1.79 ERA to go along with the 18 holds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...