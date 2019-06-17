Cubs' Steve Cishek: Takes loss Sunday
Cishek (1-4) allowed one run over 1.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Dodgers. He gave up one hit and a walk, while striking out one.
Cishek came on in the seventh inning of a 2-2 game and worked a quick 1-2-3 frame. However, things were a bit dicier in the eighth following a leadoff walk to Chris Taylor. A groundout moved Taylor into scoring position, and then Cishek allowed the go-ahead run to score on a single by Russell Martin. Cishek has generally been reliable for the Cubs this season with a 3.38 ERA, though that's up more than a run from the stellar 2.18 mark he posted in 2018.
