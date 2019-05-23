Cubs' Steve Cishek: Time as closer nearing end?
Cishek's time as the Cubs' primary closer could soon be coming to an end, as Pedro Strop (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as early Sunday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Cishek has not allowed a run while notching a win and three saves with seven strikeouts in eight innings since Strop landed on the injured list, so he arguably deserves to remain in the mix for saves, but it is possible Strop will take back the bulk of those opportunities. The Cubs will decide after Strop's bullpen session Saturday whether to activate him or send him on a rehab assignment.
