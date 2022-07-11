Brault (triceps) has made two appearances for Triple-A Iowa since being activated from the 7-day injured list July 4, striking out three while allowing three hits and no walks over two scoreless frames.

After signing a minor-league deal with Chicago in March, Brault was expected to compete for a rotation spot with the big club in spring training, but a left triceps strain prevented him from seriously contending for an Opening Day role. After going on Iowa's 7-day IL, Brault was sidelined for nearly three months before debuting for the affiliate. As a result of the missed time, Brault hasn't been built up for starting duty, so he looks as though he'll stick in Iowa's bullpen for the time being.