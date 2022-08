Brault (illness) began a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Iowa and struck out two over 2.1 no-hit scoreless innings between his first two appearances for the affiliate.

The lone baserunner Brault allowed during the two appearances came Friday, when he hit a batter with a pitch. Per MLB.com, Cubs manager David Ross said Monday that Brault should be ready to come off the COVID-19-related injured list within the next few days.