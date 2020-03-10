Cubs' Steven Souza: Battling for 26th roster spot
Souza is one of several candidates for the Cubs' final roster spot out of spring training, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
MLB teams now get 26 roster spots to play with, and Souza could take advantage as a reserve outfielder for the Cubs. The 30-year-old is stuck behind stalwarts such as Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward, Ian Happ and Albert Almora, but just seeing Souza back in the majors would be a nice development after he missed all of 2019 due to a major knee injury.
