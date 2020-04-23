Cubs' Steven Souza: Could work in outfield rotation
Souza could work in a rotation with fellow outfielders Albert Almora and Ian Happ, and all three would likely benefit if MLB adopts a universal DH for the 2020 season, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Souza was likely behind Happ and Almora in the battle for playing time before play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. That will still likely be the case whenever the regular season is able to begin, but Souza could benefit if MLB adopts a universal DH, which has been discussed as the league mulls options for a condensed season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year due to a knee injury, so if he's able to hit some without playing the field, the Cubs may deploy him in that role to ease him back into action.
