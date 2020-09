Souza was designated for assignment following the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Souza got the start in Game 1, but he went 0-for-2 and saw his average on the season drop to .148, and that apparently led the Cubs to take him off the roster. It remains to be seen what Souza's next move will be, but he will need to clear waivers for the Cubs to have any chance of retaining him.