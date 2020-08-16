Souza went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday against the Brewers.
Souza entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning and whiffed in his first at-bat. However, he came through two innings later, taking Corey Knebel deep for a solo home run to tie the game at four. It was Souza's first home run of the season, though he only has 20 plate appearances for the campaign. That said, he has gained at least one plate appearance in each of the team's past three games, reaching base three times in five chances.