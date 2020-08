Souza was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Souza was scratched from Monday's lineup with a hamstring issue, and the injury is serious enough to keep him sidelined for at least 10 days. It's unclear when he'll be healthy enough to return to the active roster. Hernan Perez was recalled from the alternate training site in a corresponding move.