Souza was scratched from the lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals due to right hamstring tightness.

Souza was in line to make his second consecutive start in right field with Jason Heyward (back) still sidelined, but he's dealing with a right hamstring issue. The severity is unclear, and whether he misses any additional time remains to be seen. Ian Happ will step in as the right fielder for the first game of Monday's doubleheader.