Souza went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's Cactus League win over the Mariners.

After missing all of 2019 due to a knee injury, Souza is looking to show he's fully healthy this spring, and this was a nice start. The 30-year-old is likely to serve as a reserve outfielder, so his fantasy value will be limited unless he's able to secure regular playing time at some point.