Souza (hamstring) could return to the active roster as early as Tuesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Souza ramped up his workload over the weekend while dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. As a result, he could be available for the Cubs during the team's series in Pittsburgh. Once he returns from the injured list, he should continue to serve as outfield depth. He'll have even more competition for playing time after the Cubs traded for Cameron Maybin on Monday.