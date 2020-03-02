Cubs' Steven Souza: Says he's fully healthy
Souza said he feels "100 percent back to normal" after missing all of last season with a knee injury, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports.
Souza suffered a gruesome knee injury near the end of spring training last year and has spent the last 11 months rehabbing. Arizona cut the 30-year-old loose, so the Cubs picked him up in the offseason on a team-friendly deal with a number of incentives built in if Souza can stay on the field. He showed a nice combo of power and speed earlier in his career and will hope to reestablish himself in Chicago, though he'll likely begin the year as a reserve outfielder, so playing time could be sporadic in the early going.
