Souza is starting in left field and batting eighth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

With Kyle Schwarber slotting in as the designated hitter, Souza will patrol left field. The 31-year-old has played in just 10 games this year after missing some time due to a hamstring strain, and he finds himself in an even more crowded outfield these days with Cameron Maybin coming over at the trade deadline. Expect Souza to retreat to the bench for the second game Saturday.