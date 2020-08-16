Souza is starting in right field and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Souza went 1-for-2 with a home run Saturday after entering the game as a pinch-hitter, so the Cubs will reward him with his fifth start of the season. Notably, Souza has exclusively played the field when he's been in there this year, with no appearances as the designated hitter yet. Before the season, the team talked about using Souza as the DH to ease stress on his surgically repaired knee, but the 31-year-old has proven capable of playing the outfield.