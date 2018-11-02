Gore was outrighted from the Cubs' 40-man roster Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Gore was basically exclusively utilized as a pinch runner for the Cubs since being called up to the major-league team once rosters expanded in September. Unsurprisingly, he was removed from the 40-man roster in order to allow Chicago to protect one of its younger prospects from the Rule 5 draft.

