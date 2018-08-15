Cubs' Terrance Gore: Dealt to Cubs on Wednesday
Gore was traded to the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday.
Gore has only appeared sporadically in 49 major-league games over his professional career, all coming in Kansas City during the past five seasons. Though he doesn't provide much impact offensively, Gore has plenty of speed and could be utilized as a key pinch-running specialist for the Cubs during the homestretch of the 2018 season if he's able to crack the active roster. He will likely report to Triple-A Iowa upon his arrival.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...