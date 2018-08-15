Gore was traded to the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday.

Gore has only appeared sporadically in 49 major-league games over his professional career, all coming in Kansas City during the past five seasons. Though he doesn't provide much impact offensively, Gore has plenty of speed and could be utilized as a key pinch-running specialist for the Cubs during the homestretch of the 2018 season if he's able to crack the active roster. He will likely report to Triple-A Iowa upon his arrival.

