The Cubs and Sato agreed to a six-year, $120 million contract Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

One day after locking up Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million contract, the Cubs have down landed a marquee free-agent position player for the same amount of money. Sato was primarily a third baseman with the Hanshin Tigers, but he also has outfield experience and that's where he'll play in Chicago. Poised to turn 28 in March, Sato hit 79 home runs over the last two seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, though he also had an elevated 27 percent strikeout rate.