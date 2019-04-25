The Cubs optioned Collins to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Collins was deemed expendable from the active roster with the Cubs requiring a spot for Jon Lester (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start versus the Dodgers. During his two-week stint with the big club, Collins appeared in four games, working 3.1 innings and giving up one run on five hits and two walks.

