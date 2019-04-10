Collins was called up by the Cubs on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Collins joined the Cubs late in camp after spending most of the spring with the Twins. He had a 4.37 ERA in 22.2 innings of relief for the Nationals last season. The lefty specialist takes the roster spot vacated by Jon Lester, who hit the injured list with a hamstring injury in a corresponding move.

