Cubs' Tim Collins: Signing with Cubs
Collins signed a one-year, major-league deal with the Cubs on Sunday but will be optioned to Triple-A Iowa, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Collins was a non-roster invitee with the Twins this spring and had a 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12 strikeouts over 7.1 innings. The 29-year-old had a 4.37 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB across 22.2 innings with the Nationals in 2018.
