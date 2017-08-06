Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Back in big leagues
La Stella was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Although La Stella is hitting just above the Mendoza Line in the minors, he's hitting nearly .300 in 57 big-league at-bats, so he'll head up to the majors to provide some infield depth. To make room for him on the active roster, Rob Zastryzny was sent back to Iowa.
