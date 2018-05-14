Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Batting leadoff Monday
La Stella is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Monday's game against the Braves.
This is just La Stella's eighth start of the season and the first time he'll begin the game as the leadoff hitter. The 29-year-old is sporting a solid .319/.373/.362 slash line through 47 at-bats.
More News
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Comes to terms with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Takes at-bat Friday•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Dealing with minor leg issue•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Starting for third straight game•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Picks up second straight start•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Leaves yard twice in Saturday win•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...