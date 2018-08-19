Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Batting leadoff Sunday
La Stella is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Sunday's game against the Pirates.
The Cubs are resting several regulars in Sunday's series finale, setting La Stella up for his first start since Tuesday. The 29-year-old reserve infielder is slashing .280/.354/.318 through 132 at-bats this season.
