La Stella went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Reds.

La Stella batted second and was in the middle of a 15-run explosion for the Cubs. He also displayed his versatility by playing at first, second and third in this one. He's a useful utility player, but probably won't get enough regular playing time to warrant attention in most standard leagues. He's an interesting flier in daily leagues when he's starting, however, as La Stella has a .313/.422/.493 slash line across 67 at-bats.